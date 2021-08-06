Step up effort to save economy

Does anyone remember that little thing called the economy?—you know, that thing that gives us all an opportunity to earn a livelihood and, by extension, put food on our table, a roof over our head, education for our children and everything else?
Well, while we’re reminding ourselves about that little thing called the economy, let’s hope those in charge are as concerned as we all are about some of the major challenges which will make the coming years very challenging for T&T:
• S&P’s recent announcement on outlook for T&T to “negative”, down from “stable”;
• lack of foreign exchange;
• bpTT forecast of major natural gas shortfalls, not to mention several deep-water exploration efforts that haven’t panned out successfully;
• prolonged lockdowns and shutdowns due to the ongoing global pandemic;
• growing unemployment;
• permanent closure of many businesses;
• ease-of-doing-business rankings continue to be unacceptable;
• rising inflation;
• rising national debt;
• continued dependence on oil and gas. Very little diversification is taking place;
• oversized and highly paid public sector coupled with too many loss-making State-owned entities;
• the public’s addiction to State subsidies on everything: fuel, electricity, water, inter-island transport, etc;
• constant brain-drain, with many highly skilled professionals and talented entrepreneurs leaving our shores.
This little thing called the economy requires a large effort on the part of those holding the reins to ensure it remains afloat in the coming years.
Steven Valdez
via e-mail