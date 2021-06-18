Will the Opposition please stop crying foul on the Government of the day and offer help instead?

Now they are asking for an enquiry into Covid-19 deaths, which will waste time and resources. Instead, try this—perhaps when you make your pre­sentations, your online reports, etc, you can offer advice and solutions to the Government. Show us all that you can contribute in a positive manner.

Get your councillors and MPs (Members of Parliament) out to remote areas of the country and assist in getting citizens to the vaccination points. Your MP in Mayaro is leading the way. He should be assisting all other members to organise their communities.

The Prime Minister mentioned shut-ins who need to get vaccinated, so rally your troops to help in this area, and anywhere else it’s needed. Maybe you can prepare a list of these needy citizens, so that the medical staff can reach them easier.

Let us stop this constant bickering on both sides and try to get this most pressing issue resolved in the short term. Encourage hesitant citizens to get vaccina­ted. Listen and learn about the reasons for their hesitancy and allay their fears.

Forming an alliance will go a long way to our progress as a nation. Let’s also encourage the population to help wherever we can. Remember, people who are not part of the solution become part of the problem.

KK Pat

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Labour’s pandemic pains

Labour’s pandemic pains

Today’s Labour Day is the second to be observed under conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, imposition of a 19-hour curfew as part of the current state of emergency makes for even greater stringency against public activity.

Raising the bar

Raising the bar

When she was a wee thing, my daughter loved stories. She had favourites and wanted to hear them over and over. There would be phases; the same one from the night before and the night before, before eventually moving on to another. By the time she was about five, she could read, but wouldn’t, preferring to be read to. It could get tedious.

Do more for Venezuelans and their hosts

Do more for Venezuelans and their hosts

Can you imagine walking more than 1,000 kilometres with your children and one suitcase of belongings? That is the marathon journey many Venezuelan refugees and migrants have made as they flee the crisis afflicting their country to reach a haven in other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mask-less in Tunapuna market

I went to the Tunapuna market on Thursday and was horrified by the number of vendors who either had on no masks or were wearing them below their chins. I counted at least eight.

It seems that they have not learnt from the Covid-related death of one of their own.

Mr Minister, have a heart

The Opposition is begging the Gov­ernment and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to be more compassionate and stop the disconnection of water to delinquent customers during these hard Covid-19 times.