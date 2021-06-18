Will the Opposition please stop crying foul on the Government of the day and offer help instead?
Now they are asking for an enquiry into Covid-19 deaths, which will waste time and resources. Instead, try this—perhaps when you make your presentations, your online reports, etc, you can offer advice and solutions to the Government. Show us all that you can contribute in a positive manner.
Get your councillors and MPs (Members of Parliament) out to remote areas of the country and assist in getting citizens to the vaccination points. Your MP in Mayaro is leading the way. He should be assisting all other members to organise their communities.
The Prime Minister mentioned shut-ins who need to get vaccinated, so rally your troops to help in this area, and anywhere else it’s needed. Maybe you can prepare a list of these needy citizens, so that the medical staff can reach them easier.
Let us stop this constant bickering on both sides and try to get this most pressing issue resolved in the short term. Encourage hesitant citizens to get vaccinated. Listen and learn about the reasons for their hesitancy and allay their fears.
Forming an alliance will go a long way to our progress as a nation. Let’s also encourage the population to help wherever we can. Remember, people who are not part of the solution become part of the problem.
KK Pat
Diego Martin