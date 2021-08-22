Sooner rather than later some one, probably a politician is going to set up a shop on this island selling firearms.
Firearm licences should only be granted to business people or high-ranking officials who have a good reason for wanting one. We cannot allow every Tom, Dick or Harry to hold firearm licences on this island.
We are now producing killers by the dozen and most seem to be now using legal firearms. Some of the hardened criminals even go out of their way to get a firearm that carries a licence.
We must stick to the rules where issuing firearm licences are concerned and only issue such licences to those who have a legitimate case to be granted one.
GA Marques
via e-mail