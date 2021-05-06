Stiffer penalties for crimes against elderly

As I sat awaiting the Covid-19 vaccine my mood suddenly changed from boredom to rapture, as I paid captivated attention at the elderlies traversing various stations finally leading to the jab, and opined in silent awe that therein lies enormous history.
Those once strong hands that guided us as kids are now weak, wrinkled and necessitating help even as they moved about with walkers, wheelchairs and canes, as I wondered what their life is like post-career, having served their country admirably, be it in law, medicine, entrepreneurship, accounting, market vending, construction, banking, housekeeping, journalism, protected services, taxi driving, etc.
But let’s not forget those who led society’s prejudiced “unaccomplished” lives also gave birth to great offspring who now carry the indelible torch of nation building, creating better lives for us all.
I witnessed all creeds and races, from septuagenarian to octogenarian and older, diligently adhering the call to civic duty, albeit seeking the preservation of life for however longer, some well-groomed, serene, immeasurable and prodigious, while many who were once powerful now seemingly feeble, bleak, forlorn and improvised, the struggles of challenging endurances discernibly etched on frail faces missing dentures and grooming.
Despondently, my observations contrasted so painfully to the mistreatment and felonious abuses of these wonderful history makers while in private-care facilities, many abandoned by those they once loved and supported.
But beyond these absurdities, your heart will be fragmented reflecting on the recent evil attacks against the elderly by young, strong and heartless individuals, as in the robbery of 81-year-old Bertille Allahar of Diamond Vale violently flung to the ground, sustaining head injuries, sadly succumbing, the despicable bandits getting only a few hundred dollars, according to her devastated husband of 37 years, stating “life was just getting better for us”.
A dedicated entrepreneur Alec Wang Kwok Yip, 72, along with his elderly wife, was beaten so badly during a violent robbery that Alec died shortly after, of his severe injuries.
What manner of person would want to kill a petite and fragile woman, Utilda Joseph of Siparia, who would have celebrated 97 years on May 31? Or the sadistic rape and sodomy of an 85-year-old woman by a young 26-year-old man cold-heartedly showing no respect whatsoever for the aged?
This victim could have been our mother, grandmother, even great-grandmother.
As we witness these escalating and untenable assaults against our ageing population, the time is indeed propitious to call upon our Attorney General to procure effective legislation enacting stiffer penalties for crimes committed against citizens over 60 years old, as established in civil countries, especially America, where it’s a crime to even threaten a senior, or to instil fear and physical violence, punishable with a fine, imprisonment and strikes on the offender’s public records, merely because the victim was aged.
China, and just about every Asian country, also shows profound respect for the aged, protected and revered, up to their final day. As we face an increasingly ageing population and heartless crimes, our Government can do the same, ascribing protection and value to those who so indelibly contributed to our national development.
Trevor Hosten
via e-mail