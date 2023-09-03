Still adhering to colonial rules

On Friday, I visited the Caroni branch of the Ministry of Works and Transport to have an error fixed regarding the digitalisation of my certified copy for my vehicle—an error made by the Ministry of Works and Transport—which prevented me from getting my vehicle inspected and for which I am liable in law, after being advised that this was the proper course of action.
After lining up in the queue, I was advised that my attire was inappropriate, though in my view decent and respectable, as I was wearing short pants and Birkenstock sandals, and which was not in conformity with the ministry’s dress code, even though I was not in an office and was in the inspection pit area; but that is beside the point. I had previously attended to business at First Citizens, a State-owned bank, with the same attire and without incident.
I thought at first that it was amusing that I was being inspected rather than my vehicle, but it gradually and tragically dawned on me that a day after our 61st anniversary of “independence”, when lofty speeches are made on the pride of breaking ties with the colonial past, that we mindlessly and slavishly adhere to the same colonial rules that are not part of our legal corpus, and which we ourselves don’t even understand, as I would have otherwise been promptly arrested for indecent exposure, which is an offence on the law books of the country.
I enquired whether it was a safety issue and what was the reason, only to be told that it was the rule, and otherwise not offered any rational, logical or reasonable explanation—and this by beaming officials who themselves were evidently clueless.
Ordinarily, this would have been a script for a comedy episode if it were not tragically backward and retrogressive to have persons implementing rules they themselves don’t understand, nor the majority of the population, except being a representation of the residue of colonial wannabeism because of a lack of understanding of what we need for a progressive society after independence.
We even operate under antiquated laws even though those laws inhibit our own progress. Yet, as mindless minions, we applaud mediocrity and backwardness as the best thing with the excuse of “wha yuh go do? This is Trinidad!”, and that makes it perfectly legitimate. I find this insulting.
I would now have to take another day off, which will impact on the country’s productivity (but who cares?), and will return to the Caroni branch of the Ministry of Works and Transport decked off in a three-piece business suit and polished shoes for inspection of adequacy, if only to mock those officials, as it appears that this is the most important and critical aspect of the service that they provide, rather than what they are legally mandated to do.
After being well into the third decade of the 21st century when countries are landing on the moon, and advancing AI and other technologies, we focus on dress codes in government institutions, and ironically for persons they serve.
It is time to rationalise these colonial norms with what is required by a modern and progressive Trinidad and Tobago society, resolute in its aspirations, rather than mindlessly copying and parroting colonial norms, without even understanding what these mean.
Happy Independence!—for whatever it really means.
Kishan Kumarsingh
Ortiz Crescent
Central Park