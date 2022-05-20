Still haunted, decades later

It is with tons of baggage that I write this letter. Back in the ’50s, the decade in which I was born, child abuse was unheard of. Most parents told their children they were to be seen and not heard.
I went to a prestigious prep school in the north that was operated by Dominican nuns and the pupils were aged five to 11. The subjects were the usual, and all education was geared to the dreaded 11+ exam.
The 11+ class was where my baggage loaded firmly on my back and remains firmly in place as I approach my 70th birthday. This class was the flagship of the school and it was being overseen by a tyrant of a woman who, up to now, can make me shake in terror at the mere mention of her name. At this time I was all of ten years and ten months old and, as we say in T&T, dotish!
This woman, fortunately, is dead now. I have always regretted that she robbed me of the opportunity to confront her about her abuse and to challenge her. Many, many pupils of this woman can attest to what I am saying here.
Any complaints to the principals were ignored completely, and she was left to carry out her physical and emotional abuse, unhindered.
Woe betide you if she didn’t like your head, she would fling the board duster at you or make you kneel down after licks, but the worst part was the emotional damage caused by her constant verbal threats and self-esteem-damaging diatribe.
Today as I write this, my hands continue to shake and the tears come too frequently. She is gone now and I am still burdened with her legacy.
I wish I could say to her to rest in peace; I am not yet that big of a person. I cannot bear to hear that old proverb “when the cat’s away, the mice will play” without feeling angst. I am still a work in progress.
Arlette Jutla
Maraval