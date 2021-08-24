Still waiting for leak to be repaired

I feel compelled to write about my experience with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and a leaking pipeline which runs from the roadway to my property.
After making a complaint, it took WASA two weeks to send a team of five workmen to repair the leak.
One week later, a second leak started in the same place. Dutifully, I called the office. It has now been three weeks since the second call, and I am still waiting for repairs to stop the flow of water.
This is not merely a case of dereliction of duty, uncaring and gross incompetence. It highlights the culture of the organisation, or “the way things are done here”.
If WASA cannot deal with a connection problem within a month, is it expected to transform itself into a viable organisation?
And, by extension, can we ever hope to fix a country beset by economic, educational and social problems which are far more complex?
Dr Patrick Quan Kep
Gasparillo