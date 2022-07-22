Still waiting for my refund

I received correspondence from Housing Development Corporation (HDC), dated January 16, 2016, informing me I had overpaid on my mortgage and would be refunded. I never pursued this until sometime in 2018.

When I visited the office, I was informed at that time that the matter is in the Audit Department, and that as soon as it is ready the Accounts Department would contact me.

I have visited that office 46 times to date, only to be getting the same response.

On my last visit in June this year, the CSR was very uncooperative. He bluntly refused to check his computer or call the Accounts or the Audit departments to get information. He tried to tell me the Treasury may not have sent back the money yet.

I got annoyed at hearing this foolishness. Probably as I am a senior citizen he could fool me with that tripe.

I told him I worked in the public service and am fully aware of how things operate in that respect.

Now I see the minister complaining about many tenants owing. She mentioned HDC owing contractors, but did not mention homeowners like me who have been waiting on a refund from 2016.

Horace Hutson

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Putting HDC’s house in order

Putting HDC’s house in order

Having originally misread figures which were presented to her concerning the financial situation at the Housing Development Corporation, Minister Camille Robinson-Regis reported a shortfall in payments from HDC homeowners for the period January to June this year. She said such payments were short by about $150 million just in the period January to June this year.

Chicken salad to go

Chicken salad to go

When I was 16, I got a job as the receptionist at a small printery on Sellier Street in St Augustine. It was not my first job; I’d left school the year before and had worked briefly at two or three places since. One of the Seafood Enterprises outlets occupies that space now and as I drove up to the building last week, that snippet of my past jumped up out of nowhere. It would have been around 1982, 40 years ago, and I wondered what had become of the motley crew.

Revelry...or distraction?

There is really something sinister about recent fetes like Stink and Dutty and Jam Naked. It is not the pleasure-seeking or the suggestion of immorality but, rather, their political dimension.

There continue to be times when the “Establishment” creates distractions that take the minds of the people away from genuine solutions to problems.

Still waiting for my refund

I received correspondence from Housing Development Corporation (HDC), dated January 16, 2016, informing me I had overpaid on my mortgage and would be refunded. I never pursued this until sometime in 2018.

When I visited the office, I was informed at that time that the matter is in the Audit Department, and that as soon as it is ready the Accounts Department would contact me.

Ministers seeing what it costs to keep them in govt

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-­Regis will not get any prizes for ringing an alarm bell on arrears of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) homeowners and the amount owed to HDC contractors. Nobody cares.

As is the trademark of PNM ministers, the buck never stops with them—not Public Utilities, where it is the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to blame; not Works, where it is the big trucks; and in the case of crime, it is some half of the population, who only the prime minister knows.

A solution for HDC

There is an easy solution to handle the $151 million debt owed by tenants of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Simply call them in, outline a payment plan to cover the outstanding debt; if they fail to pay it, evict them and give the premises to one of the 200,000 people who have applied for a place.