Still waiting for my refund

I received correspondence from Housing Development Corporation (HDC), dated January 16, 2016, informing me I had overpaid on my mortgage and would be refunded. I never pursued this until sometime in 2018.
When I visited the office, I was informed at that time that the matter is in the Audit Department, and that as soon as it is ready the Accounts Department would contact me.
I have visited that office 46 times to date, only to be getting the same response.
On my last visit in June this year, the CSR was very uncooperative. He bluntly refused to check his computer or call the Accounts or the Audit departments to get information. He tried to tell me the Treasury may not have sent back the money yet.
I got annoyed at hearing this foolishness. Probably as I am a senior citizen he could fool me with that tripe.
I told him I worked in the public service and am fully aware of how things operate in that respect.
Now I see the minister complaining about many tenants owing. She mentioned HDC owing contractors, but did not mention homeowners like me who have been waiting on a refund from 2016.
Horace Hutson