To effectively enforce a law imposing a $1,000 fine for littering on beaches, local munici­palities or authorities responsible for beach management could designate beach patrols or hire environ­mental wardens to monitor and issue fines to violators.

Additionally, commu­nity engagement and education campaigns can raise awareness about the importance of beach cleanliness and the consequences of littering. Encouraging beachgoers to report violations and creating visible signage with information about the law can further aid enforcement efforts.

This multifaceted approach involving both enforcement and community involvement can help deter littering and maintain cleaner beaches.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

An Independence story

An Independence story

There was once a man called Morton. Together, he and his wife, Sarah, and a small band of Canadian Presbyte­rian ordained missionaries, lady teachers, and native min­isters and catechists, between 1867 and 1911, built up the foundations of the Presbyterian Church in Trinidad.

Is the end of all-inclusive fetes near?

Let me state from the outset that given their expertise in the field and their easier access to relevant information, there are several persons, like fete promoters and entertainment journalists, who would be better able to answer the subject question than I.

Stop beach litterbugs

To effectively enforce a law imposing a $1,000 fine for littering on beaches, local munici­palities or authorities responsible for beach management could designate beach patrols or hire environ­mental wardens to monitor and issue fines to violators.

Kudos to new president, UN General Assembly—a Trini

The flag of Trinidad and Tobago is soaring high internationally, yet again. Our Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Ambassador Dennis Francis, has been elected as the 78th president of the United Nations General Assembly.

Let’s keep Denyse’s spirit alive

Denyse Plummer, a legendary calypsonian and gospel minister known for her powerful voice and captivating performances, has died.

Her death has sent immediate shockwaves throughout the music industry. Plummer’s unique style and lyrical prowess brought a fresh perspective to the art form, and it is with deep sadness that I write this heartfelt tribute.