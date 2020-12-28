Trinidad and Tobago needs another chance to walk the road to national development. Covid-19 or no Covid-19.
As we usher out 2020, amidst the challenges and fears of Covid-19, social decay and total disrespect for the 1.3 million people, we cannot blame the ills of society on Covid-19. We must, therefore, stand up to the challenges and possibilities that are urgently needed to rise above the pandemic, and stop blaming the pandemic for the inefficiencies in the distribution of goods and services.
Whilst the pandemic did soil our temperament to start the rebuilding process, the national citizenry, inclusive of the judiciary, the executive and the presidency must stop making unnecessary statements as how this nation should be developed. I shudder to hear the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales has now opted to look at the Water and Sewerage Authority, which continues to suck billions of dollars annually, and one cannot get a glass of water to take a Panadol.
As we celebrate Christmas 2020, our focus must graduate beyond the Christmas lunch, and work for the fullest development of our nation. Little has been done to really take this country from colonialism to real independence, some 58 years ago. Independence must not be viewed as changing of the guards, national anthem, national motto and a change of the nomenclature of the leadership.
Trinidad and Tobago is in a bad state as far as the developmental motives are concerned. We have to rethink our services and become more alert to the wants of the society.
Christmas 2020 must see us setting new paradigms, new systems, new structures for the total enrichment of the national citizenry. And for how long must be blame Covid-19 for the malpractices in the governance process?
For how long, must we keep waving our red, white and black flag to defend the nation against Covid-19?
For how long, must we keep revising our annual budgets, eventually we seem to be lost in the dark forest of imagination?
At this juncture, Trinidad and Tobago must continue to travel on the pathway toward complete independence trajectory.
We in Trinidad and Tobago have the wit, the intelligence and the wisdom and capability to take this country forward, which could become a model for the globe.
We must stop using politics as the measurement for our success, small as it might be. As we sing the Christmas carols, dance to parang music, eat ham sandwiches and take a serious alcoholic beverage, let us remember that we are far, far away from real development status.
Let us hope that the year 2021 will usher in leadership with a new agenda towards the enactment of a nation endowed with people of substance, maturity, wisdom, and with the steadfastness to commence the indispensable task of real, serious nationhood.
After the zesser parties of Christmas and New Year, without Gary Griffith’s intervention, let us beat Covid-19 and start the trek to nationhood, which continues to elude us, all of us.
We must bring back the true spirit of Christ in Christmas at all times.