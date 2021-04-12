Stop blaming public for surges

The above CDC definition was revised on October 21, 2020, to make more explicit the 15 minutes criterion to wit: the 15 minutes of exposure does not have to be continuous, it could be additive, i.e. if over a 24 hours period the exposed person makes several sporadic contacts (comes within six feet) with the infected person and such contacts add up to 15 minutes or more, the definition of close contact is met.
Hopefully the foregoing will ease the anxieties of the Opposition, and all other persons who have had contact with any individual who tested positive. It may also help to stem the wasteful practice of sending everybody home, or closing all branches of an enterprise “to sanitise”.
I also saw the Minister of Health on national TV on Saturday, explaining to the viewing audience at large, his version of the volume and timeliness of the Covid-19 surges; he used the current surge as an example. He gushed that the elevated numbers in the last few days were resultant from lifting the restraints on contact sports (February 22); and that that will soon come to an end since that restraint was re-imposed on March 28, both actions being in abeyance with the two weeks period it takes for such actions (easing or imposing) to show effect. He went on to forecast that in two weeks time we will begin to see the surge associated with 50,000 persons travelling to Tobago for the Easter sojourn.
I want to remind the minister that the Trinbagonian experience is different as follows. At the start of the pandemic on March 21, 2020 40 persons returning from a Caribbean cruise tested positive and were quarantined in Balandra; and the effort to beat border closure saw another estimated 20,000 persons come through the official ports of entry. That surge began on March 27th and was all over by April 4; in that two-week period—March 21-April 4, the country went from nine cases to 103 cases, before reverting to sporadic events. The point is that responses (surge or repression) to some signal action, begin within the two-week timeframe and not outside of it.
In respect of lifting the restraint on contact sports (February 22), if “liming” before or after the activity was the reason for the surge, then this should have begun around the end of February and continued into March. This did not happen. In fact, there were several days in March that there were zero cases; the present surge did not start until the fourth week in March, 2021. The ministry still has not explained why it started in Caroni and points south when contact sports are played all over the country. Bottom line, this is just another failed attempt to blame John & Jane Public’s misbehaviour for Covid-19 surges.
Lockdowns have grave consequences for any country and should not be undertaken without just cause. It is no secret that I am of the opinions that lockdowns in T&T, past and present, have been and continue to be unjustified, and should be lifted. We just cannot continue to give the decision-makers a pass.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail