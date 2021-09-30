The recent announcements of price increases for transportation and bread have been met with great outrage. If people were equally upset every time the Government increased expenditure, there’d be no need for the Finance Minister to bore us to death next week with lofty talk about “reducing the deficit”.
Price increases are only a sin when done by private entities. When Government demands more money from taxpayers, we’re all too eager to give them, so long as they promise to play Santa Claus with our money.
Prices are simply a reflection of reality, and the reality is transportation and bread cannot cost what they once did. Neither maxi drivers nor Kiss Baking Company has the luxury of access to the Treasury to “subsidise” their operating costs.
National Flour Mills (NFM) quickly issued a news release indicating that there was no increase in the price of flour. But NFM refusing to acknowledge global price increases as a result of the pandemic does not mean these costs do not have to be incurred. Nor does it mean flour prices are the sole determining factor for a price increase in bread.
As a State enterprise, NFM does not have to worry about being a profitable company. Kiss, however, not only has to make a profit but has its profits reduced by paying corporation tax.
Corporation tax is the price private companies pay for being productive; State enterprises compensate for their losses by confiscating profits from the private sector.
The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has shamelessly advertised its transportation fee of $4 to travel along the PoS-Chaguanas route. Gullible minds may see this as PTSC being “competitive” or as “brilliant marketing”, but maxi drivers can also charge this price if they had taxpayers’ dollars to fund the difference.
What sense does it make if we remove all fuel subsidies, but continue to subsidise the cost of fuel, maintenance and repairs of public buses? Let’s see how competitive PTSC can be without it.
It’s time we stop demonising private individuals who have to make the same sacrifices as us—and face the same price increases—and start holding Government officials accountable. Maxi drivers also have to pay extra for bread, and employees at Kiss have to pay more for transportation.
What sacrifices do glib-talking politicians make when they get to treat the Treasury as their personal wallet?