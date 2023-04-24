Amid the escalating murderous scourge in our country some are finding it possible to use a few “facts” about the ethnicity of some recent victims to promote the idea that this is some kind of ethnic race war between Africans (criminals) and Indians (victims).
I have warned one person pushing this narrative to be careful of the fire that he is fuelling.
One person has claimed that “Genocide started since 2003 when Caroni was shut down.”
My reply to this assertion is this:
“My brother, do you know that in the 1990s, government applied to the IDB for two sector loans—one for health that financed the establishment of the RHAs and the other for agriculture that was for the closing down of the sugar industry.
These loans were applied for under the PNM and accepted under the UNC on either side of 1995.
So, this “genocide” that you speak of was introduced by both sides of the political monopoly, the PNM-UNC.
That “economic genocide” included, for the first time in our industrial relations history, land to workers as part of their severance packages.
None of the 40,000 or so workers in construction or the factories etc who lost their jobs in the NAR IMF structural adjustment assault of the 1986-90 period had anything other than money as severance pay.
No other workers except a few retrenched Petrotrin workers have ever been offered land after their job loss.
The problem with the Caroni land severance is that the plots for farming are not economically feasible and successive administrations and the land agency have all failed to implement the transfer of even the house lots to all entitled.
Corruption also entered the picture.
Successive governments have also denied the former cane farmers their compensation from the EU grant funding for that purpose, both PNM and UNC.
Of interest, too, might be what proportion of the 8559 murder victims since the annual murder toll crossed 200 in 2003, have been of what ethnicity.
For this year alone so far 174 people have been murdered (and that does not include the extra judicial police killings).
What percentage of those victims are of what ethnicity?
How many of all the murder victims and those victims of police killings constitute what you call the genocide of Trinbagonians of Indian origin?
Or is the complaint of those Trinbagonians of African origin about their sons being the greatest victims of the murderous scourge just propaganda or fiction?”
Claims of victimhood or blame for the crime scourge based on race or ethnicity, without deep analysis of the causes of this phenomenon of the escalating murderous scourge over the last 20 years or so will only promote more hate and worse consequences which will be good for nobody.