Stop guns by letting US control borders

Hearing the very top of our political leadership clearly say that we are seeking help from America to stem the flow of illegal weapons into Trininidad and Tobago gives me some real hope for the future.
You see, the only effective way for America to help us with this problem is if they are prepared to temporarily take over the running of both our Coast Guard and the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance.
Were this to actually happen, then the flow of illegal weapons coming into T&T would slow to a trickle.
Gregory Wight
Maraval