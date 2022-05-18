The Greater Caribbean for Life (GCL) and the Catholic Commission for Social Justice are extremely disappointed in the judgment delivered on May 16 by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) to uphold that the mandatory death sentence for murder in Trinidad and Tobago is constitutional—because of the savings clause in T&T’s Constitution.
The JCPC, T&T’s highest court, unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by Jay Chandler, who had been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging in 2011.
T&T is the only country in the English-speaking Caribbean that retains the mandatory death penalty—as laid down in Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1925, when T&T was a British colony.
The nine law lords at the JCPC opined that the savings clause extended beyond the mandatory death penalty, and that allowing the appeal would introduce considerable uncertainty into the law. They were not persuaded by the reasoning of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in Nervais & McEwan that the case of 2005 Charles Matthew (Matthew v The Queen [2004] UKPC 33) was wrongly decided. And so, they did not overturn that decision.
In a case in 2018, when the CCJ ruled that the savings clause in Barbados’ constitution was unconstitutional, the then-president of the CCJ, Sir Dennis Byron, stated, inter alia: “Laws should not be calcified to reflect colonial times.” GCL and CCSJ agree with this statement.
In 2022, we urge the Government of T&T to reflect on these words and change the 1925 law. We note the statement by Lord Hodge, one of the most senior judges on the JCPC, that the decision to do so is not a question for judges on the JCPC, but for T&T’s Parliament. He said: “The 1976 Constitution saves existing laws, including the mandatory death penalty, from constitutional challenge.”
We agree with Parvais Jabbar, co-executive director of The Death Penalty Project, who said: “Whilst today’s decision by the Privy Council is extremely disappointing, the case has once again brought this critical issue to the fore. We hope it will lead Trinidad and Tobago to re-examine the savings law clause which continues to protect old laws most modern democracies consider morally objectionable, including laws which discriminate on grounds of gender, religion, or sexuality... it is imperative that the government now take the necessary measures to ensure that a punishment, that they themselves accept to be cruel and inhuman, is removed.”
GCL and CCSJ echo these sentiments.
The words of the law lords on the Privy Council about the mandatory death sentence being recognised internationally as cruel and unusual punishment, and indeed is so recognised by T&T, should spur us to action.
They said: “In the Board’s view, the 1976 Constitution saves existing laws, including the mandatory death penalty, from constitutional challenge. The consequence of that is that the state of Trinidad and Tobago has a statutory rule which mandates the imposition of a sentence, which will often be disproportionate and unjust.
“The sentence is recognised internationally as cruel and unusual punishment. The state does not dispute that characterisation... ”[96]
Years ago, the late Lloyd Best stated that T&T is in a state of pre-collapse. I know he would hope that we would use our human ingenuity to meet the challenges we face today.
The JCPC rightly states the decision to remove the savings clause should be left to politicians, and not the courts. Therefore, we urge the Government Trinidad and Tobago to take appropriate action to remove it, and to focus on human development and crime prevention rather than expend time and energy in doing what Sir Shridath Ramphal, a former secretary-general of the British Commonwealth, refers to as “holding on to the tailcoats of our colonial masters”.