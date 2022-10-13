Stop living in denial

I write regarding reactions to the latest US travel advisory on Trinidad and Tobago.
I share the same sense of national pride with almost all of our citizens, and want fair treatment in the things that are said about our country. I, however, completely understand the travel advisory.
We may be in a state of denial about the extremely dangerous conditions that currently exist, and this is not beneficial or supportive of our national interest.
Those who record and observe our security situation from outside Trinidad and Tobago are more easily startled than we who live here. Many of these “advisory” countries have a much higher standard regarding safety and accountability than we who are living in diminishing conditions.
For that reason, a foreign person looking in would connect the security-dots and come to far more serious conclusions than those of us who are punch-drunk from the daily reports of murder and the accompanying gruesome photos.
Officials from these countries can face serious consequences that, in some cases, could cost them their pensions if they fail to adequately protect their citizens with information about risks and threats when they travel.
Once, as part of a senior executive roundtable, a managing director of a Point Lisas energy company explained to us that their zero-accident record was of great pride to his company.
He indicated that to maintain that record, they ran a very tight observation of every aspect of their operations and if, for instance, two vehicles had flat tyres in one week, they would raise their vigilance level from beige to yellow and issue alerts to key personnel on their compound.
If the US Embassy were to apply a similar protocol to Trinidad and Tobago, it becomes easy to understand their travel advisory.
We are living in a country in which powerful automatic weapons are being used to ambush armed cash-in-transit deliveries. A senior national security official has indicated that legitimate ports of entry are being used to admit high-powered artillery. This official has even suggested lie detector tests for key border personnel.
Armed home invasions are occurring on a regular basis, groups of armed young individuals are travelling around neighbourhoods and invading any home with a sign of activity during daylight hours.
Tree branches are being strewn across roadways to rob those travelling to remote beaches. Murders are occurring in the compounds of major hotels and in the parking lots of popular shopping malls. All the aforementioned have occurred in the last six weeks.
In such an environment, why is it a surprise that the US advisory was issued?
If we use the management model of the Point Lisas energy company we can clearly deduce that what is occurring around us points to the possibility of greater and greater danger, including a possible destabilisation of the State.
Being in denial about the seriousness of our situation and trying to convince those looking in that “it’s not so bad” or that “all countries have crime problems” convinces onlookers that we are delusional, and the place is more dangerous than they thought.
In my role I have never denied that Port of Spain was dangerous. Instead we have won the support of those who patronise our capital city by alerting them to those dangers and working with the authorities to intervene against the major risks we observe.
May I please respectfully suggest that the people and Government of our county do the same? It will make foreigners more confident about T&T if we are not in denial.
Gregory Aboud
Port of Spain