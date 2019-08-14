David Muhammad, of the Black Agenda movement in Trinidad, recently arranged for Ava Muhammad, a representative of Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, to share her thoughts during the recent commemoration of Emancipation Day in this country.
Ms Muhammad—if what was reported was accurate—seems to be of the view that people of African descent should focus on establishing “racial supremacy” rather than entertaining thoughts of racial tolerance or integration. Both she and David Muhammad appear to hold the view that the trans-Atlantic slave trade has robbed black people of their personhood.
There seem to be many in our small society who share this view, and are content to regurgitate this year after year as a form of perennial lamentation. They seem to be stuck in that historical time frame, and either cannot or will not allow themselves to move forward.
Slavery and the buying and selling of slaves was considered an intrinsic part of a normal life in man’s early history. Most peoples, among them “the proud French, the effective Germans, the noble English, the dauntless Spaniards and perhaps, above all, the political Russians, have all experienced years of servitude” (The Slave Trade, H Thomas).