It is amazing when you see the number of citizens from all over Trinidad complaining and burning tyres over potholes in our streets/roads.
Driving on our roads could be really frustrating and costly.
Dealing with only the Port of Spain areas, there is a pothole by the traffic lights as you turn right from Mucurapo Road, heading west to the Cocorite stretch. That has been there for quite a while. There are also a couple of potholes on the Western Main Road heading east, at the beginning of the flyover towards St James.
Mucurapo Road is in terrible condition and needs repaving. The Western Main Road, St James, and St Clair Avenue heading towards the Savannah also need repaving. Damian Road has quite a few potholes close to Warren Street that need fixing. Practically all the streets in and around Downtown Port of Spain are laden with potholes—in other words, the streets of Port of Spain are all in a terrible condition.
I would hope the Ministry of Works and Transport takes note, stops making excuses and gets serious about fixing and repairing our roads.