Not long ago, I argued passionately with those around me who cared to listen that domestic violence has its roots in a child’s home.
I argued that children spend the most time being taught by the heavily dominated female teacher population and their single-parent mothers—not by male role models, good or bad.
I argued that a woman can’t teach a boy how to be a man, but it’s a woman to teach a boy how to treat a woman as a man; so if a man treats a woman terribly, start looking at the women in his life.
I argued that many parents push their children to always succeed, but they don’t teach them how to lose gracefully; how to accept defeat; how to let go. As a matter of fact, failing is often rewarded with licks.
Speaking of licks, I argued that most West Indian parents don’t understand the difference between corporal punishment and licks—licks, not corporal punishment, is what we get, that results in welts, cuts, visible bruises, temporary unconsciousness, and sometimes hospitalisation or death.
More importantly, licks results in one of two outcomes: either the child makes up his/her mind for the licks and becomes more hardened in doing what he/she wants to do; or he/she starts to fear the parent and the licks and therefore becomes more reserved and secretive in his/her actions.
The latter is to be expected of any child over 12 years of age who still gets licks, and results in the child communicating less with the parents, which sometimes result in child pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections—all because the parents had no idea what was happening because the child feared the parent (the licks) too much to communicate.
There’s another side effect: abused children revisit that abuse on their spouses as adults, or accept abuse as deserved punishment for real or imagined wrong deeds in their relationships.
Well, in a recent murder-suicide, in the video posted by the female victim before her untimely demise, you can clearly hear the mother coaxing on her son (the future murderer) and berating the victim.
In the instance of the SEA imbroglio, two sets of parents showed that coming second was not an option; their children must not—no, cannot—lose to each other, no matter the financial and emotional costs to themselves and their children.
I will always be grateful to Dr Gadsby-Dolly, who finally (but very late in the game) saw the harm this level of competition is doing to such impressionable minds (there is academic evidence for this), and is contemplating doing away with the entire nonsensical affair.
Parents love to say parenting does not come with an instruction manual. That is pretty much incorrect at this point.
While every individual is different, we’re very much aware of how certain actions affect children, and we know for a fact that children take most of their guidance from their parents and teachers.
I believe the Ministry of Community Development tends to have free parenting courses, and Childline is heavily involved in the welfare of children’s mental health. Why not avail yourself of their services? Visit www.findcarett.com for those and other free resources.
Stop making parenting and teaching about feeding your own egos, and start making it about bringing up healthy individuals who will contribute positively to society.
Always be reminded of this quote by Oscar Wilde: “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.”
Do it right and you will forgive yourself.
Shabba De Leon
Arima