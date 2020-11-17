We the electorate are given the opportunity to cast our votes and stain our index finger to put a government of our choice in power. It is our democratic right to have a representative in Parliament seek the people’s interest in all of the 41 constituencies.
For the past decade, our representatives on both sides have been receiving mails in their post box, the contents of which have never, ever benefited the population, but always some negative comment.
I am asking those who get mails in their personal mail box to please keep it to whom it was addressed, and stop playing the nation for fools.
This is addressed to both sides, Government and Opposition
Athelston Clinton
Arima