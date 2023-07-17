Someone has the onus and responsibility to get out and do something regarding these criminal gangs marauding and engaging in gang warfare; there is more than probable cause for Erla Harewood-Christopher to act immediately.
Whenever the law is broken, it is the responsibility of the Commissioner of Police with the aid of police officers to move swiftly to apprehend gangs or criminals that are involved.
There has been no action yet from the Commissioner of Police regarding the recent gang incident in Morvant.
Neither the Minister of National Security nor the Commissioner of Police has initiated any counter-measures to abate or control gang activities, however, it is reported that the inmates are effectively calling the shots or directing their operation from jail.
According to a recent report, gang members in jail are instructing their outside foot soldiers to take revenge or kill those who impede, encroach on or disrupt their gang’s operation; the communication is said to be via cellphones.
Well, I see that the establishment and the people responsible for containing and keeping the perpetrators under wraps are in fact allegedly facilitating the gangs’ operations by permitting the use of cellphones in jail. Who pays for or provides the Internet access in jails?
All that is required is to disable Internet access for all cellphones in prison and by permitting Internet access, we are assisting the criminals in communicating what they can’t do to be done.
To put it simply, what is the use of cellphones in jail when there is no Internet access? I can’t comprehend why the Ministry of National Security and the CoP could not have known that cellphones need Internet access to be functional.
Or are they not interested in denying the inmates Internet access?
If the gang wars that are raging on the outside are directed and facilitated from within the prison, it stands reasonable to say and it appears without any substantive proof that the Commissioner of Prisons has turned a blind eye.
If the Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Prisons are serious about restoring law and order and disrupting the gangs operations, I suggest that all cellphone Internet access be denied forthwith.