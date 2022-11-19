The traffic fixes suggested by C Alexander in Thursday’s Express are a breath of fresh air, and those with the authority to make the necessary changes should certainly investigate them.

There is one other suggestion that I would like to throw into the mix, and that is to have “no right turn” into Ariapita Avenue or Tragarete Road. This causes havoc, with both lanes having to stop to allow vehicles to enter and cross over to their desired lane.

It may mean drivers having to travel a few metres more, but at least all traffic will be flowing in the same direction.

Think about it. It will help. Just my two cents.

Richard Trestrail

Procurement bamboozle

After seven years of being fed one excuse after another, the public should now face the awful prospect that the Rowley administration has no intention of bringing the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act into effect any time soon, not even in the gutted form to which it had reduced the act two years ago.

One would have thought that having substantially watered down the law by removing critical financial transactions from the remit of the procurement regulator, the Government would be happy to have pressed on to the proclamation of the weakened law if only to claim bragging rights for having implemented anti-corruption legislation. However, having succeeded in stripping the law of the big-ticket items of government-to-government contracts, agreements with international financial institutions and a range of contracted services—including legal services, debt-financing services for the national budget, accounting and auditing services, medical emergency or other scheduled medical services, and virtually any other service the Minister of Finance may one day decide to remove—the Government continues to peddle backwards on this issue.

Wake up, grow up

Heavy rains for over a week brought profound suffering recently. We had persons drowned, swept away by swollen rivers; people marooned in their flooded homes and communities; houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure destroyed; communities cut off from access to food supplies, clean water, health services and other essentials; the threat of disease prevalent from stagnant, muddy water; and hundreds of farmers with hundreds of acres flooded, losing vast sums in crops destroyed. It was a national disaster.

A radical thought on crime

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has been in the Service for too many years, and served at the executive level for far too long to fall for the trick of announcing yet another anti-crime initiative in a bid to halt the near hysteria emanating from the population over the five-to-ten murders a day.

He is experienced enough to know that nothing short of a significant drop in the murder rate will ease the burden of his minister breathing down his neck, the Opposition politicians lampooning him, and deep frustration among his subordinate officers making his life very uncomfortable.

Hope — part two

My first column on the subject of hope was written in July 2002.

Currently, it is not possible to avoid a retro­spective tone in these columns. This is because those in leadership positions in many sectors in our country have evaded confronting the widespread and rampantly growing societal problems, with disastrous results.

Sowing and reaping: life in Trinidad

The immutable law of nature is: what we sow, we will reap. We will not get mangoes if we sow pigeon peas. We always reap ­later; sometimes, we sow ochro and have a crop in six weeks. But the crop takes years at other times, as it does when we sow mango.

‘Where Is There?’

There is a wonder­ful exchange in Lewis Carroll’s ­Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland between Alice and the Cheshire Cat that is relevant to Karen Nunez-Tesheira’s quest to become the leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

It goes like this:

Alice: “Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?”

The Cheshire Cat: “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.”

Alice: “I don’t much care where.”

The Cheshire Cat: “Then it doesn’t matter which way you go.”

Alice: “...so long as I get somewhere.”

The Cheshire Cat: “Oh, you’re sure to do that, if only you walk long enough...”