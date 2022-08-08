Just now we will be celebrating 60 years of Independence and while we should be thankful for life, health and many other things, I would like to kindly ask that we stop settling for mediocrity in this country.
We settle for voting either for the devil or the deep blue sea; we settle for politicians wanting our votes then at times, we are unable to see our MPs when we need them or they always have an excuse for their lack of performance. Do we vote for change or just an exchange?
We settle for bad and horrible roads in our country but yet we have a pitch lake. When we do get roads paved which is rare, the staff from WASA will come soon after to dig up the same paved roads leaving them messed up like before. Do we like being a pothole paradise?
We also settle for the Minister of Works making endless excuses as to why we must continue to drive on bad roads, he talks about the weather being partly responsible for the bad roads as if he is not accustomed to us having a dry and rainy season.
We settle for corruption, scandals, bad spending, tax evasions, bobols, kutchoor, poor management of our taxpayers’ dollars and nepotism reigning supreme in this country as politics provide the perfect breeding ground for these social ills to grow and flourish.
We settle for not receiving any form of reparation after all what the descendants of slaves have been experiencing in this country.
We settle for the “big fishes” never being caught or brought to justice because they are seemingly well protected by those in authority, politicians and their business “pardners”. The “small man” would foolishly sell his soul for a bread or a few hundred dollars working for the ‘“big fishes” though.
We settle for the base of the PNM party – poor folks of African descent continuously voting for a party that gives them crumbs or leaves their villages looking like shanty towns with little or no improvement or progress. These supporters are yet to get a proper distribution of wealth in this country.
We settle for persons who have been listed to get Caroni lands still waiting for their portions after begging year after year; what is the delay?
We settle for thousands of persons not having access to foreign exchange on a daily basis.
We settle for persons waiting up to ten or 20 years to get a home from HDC and now the applicants have been asked to reapply online? Has the house distribution ever been a fair or seamless procedure?
We settle for many people in this country still not having access to proper Internet, electricity, a 24/7 supply of clean water and bad roads or basically a lack of infrastructure in 2022.
We settle for politicians getting a large tax exemption of expensive vehicles that they do not need.
We settle for burst pipelines etc to be fixed weeks later after a report has been made to WASA.
We settle for our schools or places of learnings as well as tourist attractions lacking the proper repairs and improvements needed. I have seen many schools with broken down fences and wires which can result in a security risk.
We settle for a lack of proper drainage nationwide and a lack of proper water catchment facilities when rain falls.
We settle for the aesthetics of the entire bus route to be looking like an eyesore, this country needs a serious upgrade when it comes to beautification.
We settle for persons who were in jail for petty crimes and have been rehabilitated not having sufficient resources etc for job opportunities or an education etc.
Thank God for Mr Wayne Chance, may he rest in peace, from Vision on Mission. These persons should have a somewhat smooth transition back in society but counselling services and mentoring should continue.
We settle for not being able to access the sex offenders list in 2022.
We settle for a horrible judicial system, folks tend to stay in jail for years without getting a court date etc, justice delayed is justice denied.
We settle for political interference in the selection of a commissioner of a police and in many other areas of life.
We settle for seeing our capital looking like a large cesspool when rain falls and that so many parts of the country have a lot of rubbish and abandoned buildings for criminals to use as their havens.
We settle for a lack of proper solid waste management in this country.
Sigh!! Should I make the list longer?