Stop stoking the fires

It really bothers me when I read in the press that the police suspect a death was drug- or gang-related. I hesitate to accept the normal first impression, which is that the victim got what they deserved.
This impression strips the victim of dignity and, sadly, allows the police or other authorities to avoid being adequately diligent in their duties. Case closed, more or less.
And foolishly, since you and I are not involved in drugs or gangs, we are left with a false sense of safety and security, especially in our homes, because we think that stuff won’t come to our door.
Well, after spending so much on burglar proofing, locks, cameras, dogs, even guards, weapons, etc, and seeing each level of security thwarted, here come the home invaders.
Now, the Opposition Leader would have us “light them up”, and Gary Griffith would return to equipping us for the firefight. Of course, they both casually ignore the very real possibility that this escalation will eventually backfire, with bandits thinking they should shoot first and take afterwards.
And the same entrenched mediocrity, ineptitude and self-serving corruption will remain and fester, rotting our beautiful country away from within, and the politicians and their bloggers will continue to strut and trumpet and divide us, race against race, class against class, etc. That is, until we accept that these things border on criminal as well.
Nobody should have to bury their child. There are legislative and judicial avenues open. Please, get together, put our country first and deal with the problem, instead of acting like spoiled children.
