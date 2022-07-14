Believe it or not, some of the most outstanding public figures came from “behind the bridge”; sadly enough, a lot of them migrated to other parts of the country for want of a better life. It is high time we stop tarnishing people based on their origins.
Our first chief justice of African descent, Clinton Bernard, originated from behind the bridge; he came from very humble beginnings to become the head of the justice system.
Joan John, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank, was originally a Laventillian, just as Destra Garcia, the “Queen of Bacchanal”, one of our finest soca artistes ever.
David Rudder and Carl Jacobs, the “Trini to the Bone” duo, are behind-the-bridge boys; Kwesi Atiba, radio personality and former member of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, came from the hills of Laventille (an ex-St Mary’s boy).
George Chambers, a former prime minister, attended Nelson Street Boys’ RC Primary School, but I can’t substantiate if he originated from behind the bridge. Also, our very dapper Minister of National Security, Mr Fitzgerald Hinds (the man with the platinum tongue), once nestled behind the bridge.
The late master artist Leroi Clarke was part of this special bunch of dignitaries. His creations have left a trail of wonder to most people. Shadow, surprisingly, was born in Belmont, but went to plant peas in Tobago, and turned out to be one of the masters of the calypso art.
Sammy Llewellyn, Brent Sancho (former minister of sport) and Russell Tesheira (a perfect gentleman from the ghetto) are products from behind the bridge who rose to prominence as outstanding footballers.
Bertie Marshall and Rudolph Charles, pan innovators who stamped their authority in the pan world...no need for me to conclude.
Arnim Smith, one of the most outstanding presidents of Pan Trinbago who took the establishment to task by launching “A no Panorama campaign”, who became an Independent senator in the Upper House, came from the heart of the ghetto.
Dane Gulston and Clive Telemaque, prominent members of the All Stars fraternity, have played their hearts into the minds of pan lovers.
The three top steel orchestras in the land, Despers, All Stars and Renegades, are located in East Port of Spain. Highlanders, the band that introduced the amplified pan and canopy for steelbands, I think, is the first steelband to play in a church.
I cease to continue so I will say no more. There is so much I can say, but I won’t.
Earl Martin
Trincity