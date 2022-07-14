Believe it or not, some of the most outstanding public figures came from “behind the bridge”; sadly enough, a lot of them migrated to other parts of the country for want of a better life. It is high time we stop tarnishing people based on their origins.

Our first chief justice of African descent, Clinton Bernard, originated from behind the bridge; he came from very humble beginnings to become the head of the justice system.

Joan John, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank, was originally a Laventillian, just as Destra Garcia, the “Queen of Bacchanal”, one of our finest soca artistes ever.

David Rudder and Carl Jacobs, the “Trini to the Bone” duo, are behind-the-bridge boys; Kwesi Atiba, radio personality and former member of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, came from the hills of Laventille (an ex-St Mary’s boy).

George Chambers, a former prime minister, attended Nelson Street Boys’ RC Primary School, but I can’t substantiate if he originated from behind the bridge. Also, our very dapper Minister of National Security, Mr Fitzgerald Hinds (the man with the platinum tongue), once nestled behind the bridge.

The late master artist Leroi Clarke was part of this special bunch of dignitaries. His creations have left a trail of wonder to most people. Shadow, surprisingly, was born in Belmont, but went to plant peas in Tobago, and turned out to be one of the masters of the calypso art.

Sammy Llewellyn, Brent Sancho (former minister of sport) and Russell Tesheira (a perfect gentleman from the ghetto) are products from behind the bridge who rose to prominence as outstanding footballers.

Bertie Marshall and Rudolph Charles, pan innovators who stamped their authority in the pan world...no need for me to conclude.

Arnim Smith, one of the most outstanding presidents of Pan Trinbago who took the establishment to task by launching “A no Panorama campaign”, who became an Independent senator in the Upper House, came from the heart of the ghetto.

Dane Gulston and Clive Telemaque, prominent members of the All Stars fraternity, have played their hearts into the minds of pan lovers.

The three top steel orches­tras in the land, Despers, All Stars and Renegades, are located in East Port of Spain. Highlanders, the band that introduced the amplified pan and canopy for steelbands, I think, is the first steelband to play in a church.

I cease to continue so I will say no more. There is so much I can say, but I won’t.

Earl Martin

Trincity

EMA process on the stand

The court’s decision to halt work on the Housing Development Corporation’s North Grove Housing Development project in Curepe, pending the outcome of a legal challenge by two environmentalists, puts the spotlight squarely on the professionalism and independence of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

Withdraw no-confidence motion against AG

Today the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago will debate a “vote of no confidence motion” against our sitting Attorney General, Reginald Armour SC. Ninety-nine point nine per cent of the lawyers will comprise Hugh Wooding Law School graduates. And thus I wish to speak to the lawyers, via this commentary, who will be in actual or virtual attendance to debate and vote on this motion. It is an honest and sincere attempt to persuade my colleagues to withdraw the aforementioned motion or, alternatively, the thousands of registered lawyers in this country must overwhelmingly vote against it.

Problems with pepper spray

The most significant thing about pepper spray is that it can be used for protection, as well as an attack on the vulnerable. This is Trini­dad and Tobago where guns rule the murder statistics.

Pepper spray will add a new dimension to female execution. I personally do not believe pepper spray will be as helpful as anticipated. But I suppose something is better than nothing.

Pandit Ramdath revered by all

Heartfelt condolen­ces are extended to the family and chelas of the late Pandit Ramdath Vyaas. Panditji passed away on Wednesday on the occa­sion of Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to worship of gurus around the world.

Pandit Ramdath enjoyed an illustrious vocation as a pundit, with over 30 years of practice before he was disabled by a stroke at the age 50. After his stroke, he made his greatest contribution to Sanatan Dharma by inspiring others to write books and build temples, namely the Devi Mandir in the Vyaas Complex in Chaguanas.

Driven to state of disbelief

Recently, I was literally driven to a state of believing that Trinidad has arrived at a point of total hopelessness. I am referring to a drive I took from Diego Martin to Port of Spain.

On my arrival at the Diego Martin Main Road and Morne Coco Road intersection, cars were either proceeding through the red light or blocking the intersection (this is just outside the police station). As I proceeded along the foreshore, approaching the intersection with Dennis Mahabir/Wrightson Road, cars were using the shoulder or left turn lane to jump ahead of traffic heading straight.