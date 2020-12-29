Stop the abuse of authority

As a senior citizen of this country, I am always surprised at the attitude of many police officers who appear to be more concerned with the exercise of authority than with service to members of the public.

On Monday around 11 a.m., I attempted to pull to the side of the Chaguanas Main Road in front of the market to pick up my wife, who was in a store on the opposite side of the road. Parked on the side on which I was attempting to park were three other vehicles, all locked up with no drivers at the wheel.

There was a police vehicle in a lane alongside these vehicles, with a police officer at the wheel.

The officer sounded the siren and, when I turned in his direction, said: “Yuh cyar park dey.” I pointed to the other vehicles parked behind me, but he was adamant. Rather than risk the wrath of an overzealous police officer, and bearing in mind that the law requires a driver to remove his vehicle on an officer’s direction, I drove off.

When I had circled the block I saw the vehicles which had been parked before still there. My wife, an older person who had come out in the meantime, had walked down the road searching for me. She was looking around for me helplessly, not knowing that I had been ordered to drive off.

I had been forced to move although I was not leaving the car, while others who were nowhere around remained parked for several minutes, unbothered.

If this is how the authorities are building bridges with the ordinary citizens, then they are going about it the wrong way.

I am a man in my seventies, having contributed to this country all my life, rarely having had any interaction with the police for any cause whatever, being treated unequally by an officer of the law.

My only regret is that I neglected to get the name and badge number of the officer, but it was clear he is attached to the corporation.

The mayor of Chaguanas should pay attention to the treatment of burgesses in the environs of the borough to eliminate the abuse of police authority.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

