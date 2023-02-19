Stop the Carnival

Come on, people of Trinidad and Tobago. Can’t you all see where we are taking this lovely republic of ours? It’s high time we wake up and smell the coffee. It is time to stop putting our heads in the sand as the ostrich and pretend Carnival is not a major problem of our land. It is the major problem, and it must be stopped if we want to preserve the moral fabric of our nation.
I know this call will raise the eyebrows of the masses but it is better that the masses raise their eyebrows at the call by this servant of Jesus Christ than to have their ears tingle by the news of the impending destruction that will befall our nation if we do not stop this Carnival.
Carnival lovers/supporters are determined to justify Carnival. The summary of their justification hinges upon economics. Some argue Carnival makes the income of our nation look very healthy. Tourism experiences a high during Carnival. The business sector coffers are boosted. Unemployment is reduced. The various artistes are able to make some money.
And even so, can one really compare a so-called healthy economy with a resultant sick nation? Because that is what Carnival does to our nation: it leaves our people physically and spiritually sick. The effects of the Carnival ills far outweigh the economic benefits they bring.
What about the Covid-19 concern? This seems to have been consumed by this Carnival energy. There is no longer the needed reminders in this Carnival environment of the serious possibility of this virus entering our shores during this Carnival madness.
Are our ports of entry on the alert for virus carriers? Are our quarantine centres ready for any eventuality? This virus is ever present in our nation, and there is a subtle intent to downplay the data. People are dying every day with this virus, and there is a daily infection that is frightening.
The basic Covid-19 protocols are no longer being adhered to and with the Carnival gatherings. It is madness and free-up, and these protocols are thrown out the window. This Carnival will be detrimental to our nation’s health.
For too long we have being pretending Carnival does not cause a sick society. For if one is sick and does not acknowledge it, one is in danger of spiritual and physical death. And surely, the masses are in danger of spiritual death.
Current Minister of Planning and Development and MP for Arima Pennelope Beckles, in an article by Anna Ramdass in the Express in February 2014, related that “revelry unites the people”. This unity is a pretence for two days. It comes out of our plural-society history. But it is not worthy of observation. One has to look at the sickness that this pretence creates and attend to it. Revelry is a product of the flesh, and it leads one to hell.
But is there really a verified economic argument to support Carnival? There is need to do a statistical review to see if the benefits of Carnival outweigh the ills of Carnival.
And how will one get data on the ills of Carnival when most ills cannot be quantified? And surely no economic gain can be of more value than the moral fabric of a nation.
For certain, the economics of Carnival does not paint a healthy picture. For this Government has invested a huge amount of taxpayers’ money in this Carnival, and it is still not enough.
The subvention for Carnival 2023 is $147 million. Is this a worthy investment of taxpayers’ money? It must be noted that there are problems with this subvention and its distribution.
This Carnival needs to be stopped before it’s too late.
Rev Robert Dash
Baptist pastor (London)
Tableland