Throughout 2021, the population of Trinidad and Tobago was encouraged by politicians, religious persons, performing artistes and business people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
This outreach was done because it was viewed as important to save lives and livelihood.
Since it is possible to reach out to hundreds of thousands of people as a potential target for vaccination, then I suggest we have a similar national outreach in 2022 to encourage 500-odd shooters to stop the murders in our country.
David Maunday
Belmont