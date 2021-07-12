Stories sell newspapers. The hotter, the better. There is a general election in T&T in 2025. Everything is allegedly free in love, war and definitely so in T&T politics. Some days you need gloves to open the newspapers.
Image is everything. When is it never? What you wear, who you know and definitely what car you drive. The car stories have reached their shelf life date since the recent assassination of the president of Haiti. Read: The same thing could happen here: The Government does not know what it is doing; The race talk is getting toxic, who is telling lies? Who is speaking the truth? At the end of it all, the political party that can attract the most voters will win general elections 2025. Am I speaking the truth?
Elections are no longer about race and sob stories about being misunderstood or under appreciated. Ninety five per cent of T&T citizens can read, write and are in possession of cellphones and working televisions. Insinuations do not work. Political truth is available on Hansard. Is there really such a thing as the popular vote? There are 41 constituency seats up for grabs. The race is on to make oneself and party sufficiently politically beautiful to the electorate. End of story.
The most important lesson of this Covid-19 pandemic is that there is no race but the human race. It is now all about reaching out beyond our constipated T&T beliefs that doctors and lawyers are smarter than the man in the street. The man in the street has the real power. We will soon run out of doctors and lawyers because with only 1.4 million people there will never be enough patients and customers to spread between them to ensure wealth.
Shoe on the other foot, we have a trade union fraternity who expect to be allowed to run the country based on equally portioned money from the public purse. Something for nothing does not politically compute well either. This is T&T where allegations of labour always being truthful and giving of their best, cannot be upheld to close scrutiny. Are there hidden agendas?
So, fast forward to 2025 and the man in the street will not be buying cat in bag. No more race talk. As we say in local parlance, everybody does dead anyway. Aspiring political parties must come with candidates without personal fine print that can be slung about on social media.
The pen is mightier than the sword and cellphones sell better than shoes. Social media is boss.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin