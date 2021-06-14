Stop the venom, hate...

The never ending story continues in T&T with our politicians who are all busy creating division in the land.
It is “we against them” and the smart politicians will use division to remain in power. While they live the big life at the expense of those who are not mature or wise enough to see that they are only puppets to help them achieve their dreams and aspirations.
In the midst of a pandemic our politicians continue to display venom, hate and anger towards each other - a poor example of leadership.
We are in a serious crisis and all hands should be on deck for the sake of the country and the population. Focus on solutions: vaccines and vaccinating the population; alleviating the suffering of thousands who have lost their earnings. Instead of trying to kill each other sit and have meaningful dialogue.
The country is sick and tired of the blame game.
I look forward for better behaviour from our learned leaders.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan