We are now one step closer to an outright autocratic dictatorship to say the least.
Every citizen of this country should be concerned when the Speaker of the House not only shows an outright biased attitude in favour of the Government benches but also hinders all attempts to allow what one hoped would be healthy dialogue.
With a prime minister already exuding such tendencies, that the Speaker of the House should do the same is a bad omen for Trinidad and Tobago.
The political leader and the members of the Congress of the People raise an alarm and maintain that the Constitution must be respected at all times, as to do otherwise leads us one step closer to the situation currently being experienced by our southern neighbour, whom surely we wish not to emulate.
It’s time to stop this dangerous and nonsensical approach and allow the voices of all sides to be heard.