The West should have said that Ukraine cannot be part of NATO. Remember Cuba? What Kennedy said to the Soviets? Stay out of our sphere of influence.
Would America like it if NATO around them? What is happening now will end badly. Comparing this to Hitler is rubbish.
The solution for this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the spheres of influence. The borders between Russia and Ukraine are Russia’s spheres of influence.
The West must pull their support for Ukraine now. Ukraine must accept this or risk total destruction.
There will only be losers in this war on both sides.
Stop it before it goes nuclear.