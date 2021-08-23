Moderna COVID-19

In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Wednesday, Aug. 11. The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The science needs to be trusted about WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines, rather than the fake news being spread by every Tom, Dick and Harry.

In most cases, the side-effects from the WHO approved vaccines are manageable. There have been only rare cases of severe side-effects. WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines are not a cure for Covid-19 but it assists in the fight against it, just like hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing. I encourage each citizen to vaccinate to keep yourself safe and everybody else. By taking the WHO approved vaccines, you will reduce the severity of symptoms.

I am left disappointed but not surprised by the Opposition’s politicising of the pandemic. I am quite impressed by Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley’s leadership, where he had to make difficult decisions with the purpose of keeping safe each citizen of this country. I applaud also the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, and his health team as well as the numerous doctors and nurses who treat Covid-19 positive patients.

