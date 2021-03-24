What an absolutely useless thing our Opposition continues to prove itself to be!
In a year marked by a pandemic and economic peril, instead of providing support and solutions, the Opposition instead chooses to waste valuable parliamentary time and effort in the pursuit of doomed motions of no confidence.
As if the failures of its motions against the Minister of National Security and Minister of Health in January and February, respectively, were not enough to chasten its enthusiasm for this kind of politics, it will nevertheless introduce yet another motion of no confidence—this time against the Minister of Finance—at tomorrow’s session in the House of Representatives.
Tomorrow’s session will be the ninth of 2021, of which three sessions have been wasted on this most futile and puerile of pursuits. Imagine, 33 per cent of the time spent in the Lower House so far this year, devoted to this vanity-driven obsession!
Sadly, there appears to be no one in the immediate orbit of the United National Congress (UNC) parliamentary caucus who views it as both imminent and necessary to provide them with a much-needed dose of reality; and to share with them the unspoken truth that in the main, the population is unimpressed by this waste of time at the expense of the “people’s business”.
Personally, I am at a loss as to what value, if any at all, these motions bring for the benefit of the national population. But I can opine, however, that should just one-tenth of this effort be redirected in the pursuit of bipartisan policies and measures, this republic and its citizens would not only benefit, but would forever be in their debt.
In nautical terms, it is high time the UNC change tack, chart a more favourable course and choose to become a more positive influence on the affairs of our nation. Your time in Parliament can and should be given to far more productive use.