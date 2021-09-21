The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is here to stay. Can the collective trade unions please take a bow regarding encouraging mindless vaccine hesitancy?
That a child is among those ten persons infected with the Delta variant ramps up the worry. Where did he/she make contact with a carrier?
I wonder how many supporters of any of the trade unions have been vaccinated, along with their children.
Guess who will be making the Government look bad if, in ten days’ time, we record many deaths from the Delta.
The now-overwhelming hypocrisy of the trade unions cannot be denied. Their sanctimonious approach sticks in the throat.
All citizens working in the public service and in close contact with members of the public should be vaccinated.
Why the mind games from the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) leader, Jason Brown?
Why the ramped-up nonsense talk from seemingly and allegedly permanent president of the Public Services Association (PSA), Watson Duke?
The problem, of course, is the length of time taken for cases to be heard in the Industrial Court.
Many of us will be dead, including several children, while the trade union leaders wallow in their extra 15 minutes of fame on social media.
One week from now, how many more Delta cases will be recorded? Will the drinking bars ever be properly reopened?
The most worrying thing will be if T&T’s children begin dying because of the blind ignorance of the unvaccinated.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin