Street names represent facts about our past

As an author of three history books (a novel, a CSEC textbook, and the only general history of 20th-century Trinidad), my position is that all street names should remain unchanged and all statues untoppled.

My reason is simple: these represent facts about our past. If that past is unpalatable, then it is even more important to leave signs, statues and monuments untouched since these relics reflect how far we have progressed as a society (or failed to do so).

I also find it noteworthy that few, if any, of the ideologues calling for new street names have researched or written any history. Instead, they wish to replace facts with myths, usually race-based, hence their false claim that accurate history is not available in school textbooks. Nor am I impressed with these activists’ supposed concerns about our oppressive past since most of them are avid supporters of non-white dictators, authoritarian leftist regimes, and coercive social mores.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

