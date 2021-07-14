There are many changes we may consider and make for better or worse as people—change of attitude, mood, mind, affiliation, etc.

But a change of Internet banking, in my opinion, that is stressful to understand is poignant and becomes stressful to those who are accustomed to the old system that worked perfectly for as long as I can remember.

Why change for the sake of changing, as certainly it’s not an upgrade to enhance (in my opinion) a better option at this time? I’ve banked with Republic Bank for over 30 years, and now in order to manage my stress must consider a change.

Richard Lobo

Diego Martin

