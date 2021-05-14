Strict mindset needed

Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley has declared Sunday, May 23, a National Day of Prayer. Prayer can conquer Covid-19 only if people understand what prayer really is. Prayer is not getting God ready to do what we want him to do. Prayer is getting us ready to do what He wants us to do. Prayer is not demanding God to heal us of Covid-19. Prayer is getting us ready and disciplined enough to stay home, save lives and adhere to Covid-19 protocols.
A strong, wise and strict mindset is needed, not a foolish and rebellious one. If we are to follow in the steps of those countries that have gotten control over this deadly, highly contagious virus, we must wear masks, social distance and live a healthier lifestyle. Many people are contracting this virus and dying unfairly because of the recklessness of the few.
When we flattened the Covid-19 curve everyone thought the virus had departed and we faltered by letting down our guard, because success breeds complacency. This was further boosted by a false sense of security due to lower numbers in infection and fatalities. Large parties sprung up with the vaccine coming in and everyone got carried away.
This type of behaviour has been witnessed all over the world. We must now practise prayer to give us the strength and wisdom to keep track of infections, recoveries, who’s been vaccinated and how to prepare for the inevitability of future pandemics.
Simon Wright
via e-mail