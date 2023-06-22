Struggle of poverty

Poverty is an agonising struggle that demands a rewi­ring of the mind. Its detrimental effects scar the soul and hinder progress. Failure, though painful, ignites the fire to become wiser and stronger.

Learning the art of success is vital, as is understanding the complexities of debt. The wealthy and bankers navigate a distinct game while debt remains treacherous and detrimental.

For the impoverished, life revolves around living pay cheque to pay cheque, grappling with monthly taxes and utility bills, devoid of homeownership and vehicular access, barely subsisting on meagre meals twice a day.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

Hard-knock life

Hard-knock life

On Monday, June 12, 13-year-old Rovin Mark Williams of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, died in what can perhaps be termed an industrial incident, except for the fact that his employment was illegal.

Taking books out of the closet

Taking books out of the closet

For a country that counts “tolerance” among its three watchwords and acknowledges “the dignity of the human person” in the first paragraph of its Constitution, the bigotry and intolerance expressed against homosexuals is disturbing.

Gary a UNC lifeline

In my humble opinion, I think the United National Congress (UNC) has a lifeline that could be useful in saving the party from political collapse. However, in my search, the person most likely to restore confidence and stabilise the party is Gary Griffith.

Captain, the ship is sinking!

Many would recall the Titanic sank in 1912, 111 years ago, with 2,700 passengers on board, inclusive of many powerful people. This, despite several warnings (reportedly seven) from nearby vessels.

Fixing roads is not rocket science

To answer the poll posed by the Express, “Does T&T have the expertise to fix the nation’s roads?” The answer is yes, but that expertise isn’t being hired to do such.

I listened to the JSC on Land and Physical Infrastructure recently, and chairman Deoroop Teemal, a civil engineer by profession, asked questions on whether fixing roads in T&T requires advanced rocket science and a touch of divine intervention. Well, it is not so. In fact, we are wasting valuable parliamentary time to even have an enquiry into the efficiency of road repairs and landslides.