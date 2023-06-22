Struggle of poverty

Poverty is an agonising struggle that demands a rewiring of the mind. Its detrimental effects scar the soul and hinder progress. Failure, though painful, ignites the fire to become wiser and stronger.
Learning the art of success is vital, as is understanding the complexities of debt. The wealthy and bankers navigate a distinct game while debt remains treacherous and detrimental.
For the impoverished, life revolves around living pay cheque to pay cheque, grappling with monthly taxes and utility bills, devoid of homeownership and vehicular access, barely subsisting on meagre meals twice a day.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings