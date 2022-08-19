Open letter to the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago—

Attorney General,

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, fireworks are disbursed from barges a mile offshore—fireworks displays that are so grand that cruise ships even include overnight stops in Sao Paulo for their passengers to witness the spectacle. And the sounds don’t impact the city.

Brazil is the second largest manu­facturer of fireworks in the world, yet fireworks that generate noise or contain over 0.25 grammes of gunpowder are not permitted unless authorised for specific events.

You, on the other hand, prefer the street spectacle, as shown in a video from Downtown Port of Spain. This is the difference between the people who have the intellect to think and find the solution that adds value (in this case, port earnings and tourism) rather than simply cause harm.

If your office consulted with the stakeholders, as promised and as they ought to do, as representatives of the people, instead of simply dismissing them, national solutions of which citi­zens could be truly proud and which would truly propel the nation forward would result.

Instead, we remain stuck in an abyss from which there seems no escape. You carry on your shoulders on this 60th anniversary of Independence, as a result of failing to enact legislation that promotes responsible use of fireworks, responsibility for any deaths, hurt or destruction caused by the fireworks.

Roger Marshall

Fireworks Action Coalition of T&T

Food bell rings

Food bell rings

We not only welcome the Food Development partnership signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but are also heartened with the urgency expressed by the leaders of both countries in doing so.

The region has far too many resources available for food production to allow itself to fall victim to a food crisis. At least certainly not one caused by insularity, inertia and an inability to circumvent national differences which may stand in the way of regional goals.

Suffering for silence

Suffering for silence

Nearly 80 per cent of the people responding to a survey done by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said fireworks affected them negatively. Without knowing the extent of the survey, it is still a large and significant proportion. Another of their surveys said the majority of the animals affected (60 per cent) were dogs—mostly by disorientation, trauma and death. The effect is practically the same on humans. And that is only from the sound.

Take care of yourself

I feel compelled to comment on the column by Vaneisa Baksh last Saturday recounting her experience with Covid.

During the last week of May 2020, I developed a racking cough and became very lethargic.

Adventurous hearts

BY age 16, Harold La Borde had built his own boat, a dinghy christened Lark. By 27, he and his new bride Kwailan were ready to take on the Atlantic in another vessel crafted with his own hands, the 26-foot ketch Humming Bird.

Customs challenges

It is an understatement to say the Customs department is an important component, as we all know this agency is the mainframe with responsibility for checking and verifying all imports and exports into and from Trinidad and Tobago, and collection of the correct taxes.