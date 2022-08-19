Open letter to the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago—
Attorney General,
In Sao Paulo, Brazil, fireworks are disbursed from barges a mile offshore—fireworks displays that are so grand that cruise ships even include overnight stops in Sao Paulo for their passengers to witness the spectacle. And the sounds don’t impact the city.
Brazil is the second largest manufacturer of fireworks in the world, yet fireworks that generate noise or contain over 0.25 grammes of gunpowder are not permitted unless authorised for specific events.
You, on the other hand, prefer the street spectacle, as shown in a video from Downtown Port of Spain. This is the difference between the people who have the intellect to think and find the solution that adds value (in this case, port earnings and tourism) rather than simply cause harm.
If your office consulted with the stakeholders, as promised and as they ought to do, as representatives of the people, instead of simply dismissing them, national solutions of which citizens could be truly proud and which would truly propel the nation forward would result.
Instead, we remain stuck in an abyss from which there seems no escape. You carry on your shoulders on this 60th anniversary of Independence, as a result of failing to enact legislation that promotes responsible use of fireworks, responsibility for any deaths, hurt or destruction caused by the fireworks.
Roger Marshall
Fireworks Action Coalition of T&T