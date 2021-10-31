Stumbling from crisis to crisis

Gary Griffith is mistaken if he believes that the completion of step four of his analysis “will put an end to all of the drama” (“Step by step, says Griffith” — Saturday Express, October 30) which took place over the last several weeks.

History has proven that a crisis in T&T is a nine-day wonder. Once the “drama” is over, as a people we are happy to move on. However, all that does is push the crisis into that pile of unresolved matters that has been building over the years.

There is only so much that can be ignored. Many of our current problems have their genesis in the neglect of issues that have remained unresolved for decades. Our refusal to acknowledge that unattended problems remain festering, only to manifest themselves in a different form later on, is the reason we keep stumbling from one crisis to the next.

It is a short-sighted approach to governance that prevents us from truly progressing as a nation. The fact that we have achieved as much as we have is tribute to our strength as a people and is a standard for other countries to aspire to.

That is not to say, however, that we can continue to ignore the realities of development and pursue our current path with little regard for the future. The time will soon come when we will have to account for our failures and pay the penalty for our negligence.

Those who benefited the most will have the greatest burden to bear, or, if they are lucky, that task will be left to their successors. In any event, there will be an accounting and the country will be left with the detritus. It would be wiser, in my humble view, if we would put to rest those lingering issues instead of smothering them under the blanket of ignorance and political support, in the hope that they would not see the light of day.

The burden is an awesome one and I wager that few politicians will escape the wrath of the people. As the old song says, in a different context: “Our day will come...”

Let that not be forgotten.

Karan Mahabirsingh

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Abu Bakr’s blight

Abu Bakr’s blight

Yasin Abu Bakr, the terrorist who attempted to overthrow the constitutionally elected government of Trinidad and Tobago on July 27, 1990, died at the age of 80 on Thursday October 21, 2021.

Pan’s ambassador

Pan’s ambassador

IN the pantheon of pan, Ray Holman is without peer as the first person to have composed music specifically for the instrument. For this pioneering contribution and for his massive body of work and many other ground-breaking initiatives, Holman was honoured on Saturday by the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) with an Honorary Doctor of Letters. Other honorees at this year’s graduation exercises at St Augustine were Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram who was awarded the Doctor of Sciences, and businessman Sieunarine Persad-Coosal, who along with attorney Lynette Seebaran-Suite, was awarded the Doctor of Laws.

A line in the sand at COP26

Why am I really going to be in Glasgow during COP26?

It’s a question that has been asked of me since word got out that I would be here in Glasgow during this historic event.

The default answer that seems to resonate with most is that this is the planet’s “last, best hope” to get our climate crisis under control.

Stumbling from crisis to crisis

Gary Griffith is mistaken if he believes that the completion of step four of his analysis “will put an end to all of the drama” (“Step by step, says Griffith” — Saturday Express, October 30) which took place over the last several weeks.

History has proven that a crisis in T&T is a nine-day wonder. Once the “drama” is over, as a people we are happy to move on. However, all that does is push the crisis into that pile of unresolved matters that has been building over the years.

Where are we now?

Where are we now?

Two weeks ago, the President of the Republic, in her words, “spoke to the issue of the substantive appointment of Commissioner of Police” and confirmed that “an Order of Merit List was delivered on August 11, 2021, to the OTP and withdrawn almost immediately”.

Obstacle course ahead

Obstacle course ahead

With the process inching towards the restoration of the Police Service Commission, the foundational condition for appointing a Commissioner of Police should soon be met. Beyond that point, however, await hurdles and complications yet to be surmounted.