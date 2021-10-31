Stumbling from crisis to crisis

Gary Griffith is mistaken if he believes that the completion of step four of his analysis “will put an end to all of the drama” (“Step by step, says Griffith” — Saturday Express, October 30) which took place over the last several weeks.
History has proven that a crisis in T&T is a nine-day wonder. Once the “drama” is over, as a people we are happy to move on. However, all that does is push the crisis into that pile of unresolved matters that has been building over the years.
There is only so much that can be ignored. Many of our current problems have their genesis in the neglect of issues that have remained unresolved for decades. Our refusal to acknowledge that unattended problems remain festering, only to manifest themselves in a different form later on, is the reason we keep stumbling from one crisis to the next.
It is a short-sighted approach to governance that prevents us from truly progressing as a nation. The fact that we have achieved as much as we have is tribute to our strength as a people and is a standard for other countries to aspire to.
That is not to say, however, that we can continue to ignore the realities of development and pursue our current path with little regard for the future. The time will soon come when we will have to account for our failures and pay the penalty for our negligence.
Those who benefited the most will have the greatest burden to bear, or, if they are lucky, that task will be left to their successors. In any event, there will be an accounting and the country will be left with the detritus. It would be wiser, in my humble view, if we would put to rest those lingering issues instead of smothering them under the blanket of ignorance and political support, in the hope that they would not see the light of day.
The burden is an awesome one and I wager that few politicians will escape the wrath of the people. As the old song says, in a different context: “Our day will come...”
Let that not be forgotten.
Karan Mahabirsingh