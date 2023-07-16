Success second time around for Kaleeagh

Kaleeagh George-Sharpe worked hard and shattered all expectations, earning admission to her first-choice school on her second attempt at the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) this year.
Despite the odds, the 13-year-old emerged as one of the top achievers at her school and graduated as class valedictorian after re-sitting the exam in March.
Two weeks ago as the exam results came in, she secured her place at the Providence Girls’ Catholic School in Port of Spain, the school she had first hoped to pass for in the previous year but did not obtain.
The achievement, mother 40-year-old Kendra Sandy says, was no small one for her daughter.
“When she found out…she called, and she was crying, and I started to cry too. I was so thankful. I said, ‘thank you, Lord,’ right after. I knew my child’s potential and even though she did not make it the first time, I told her she was delayed but not denied,” she said yesterday.
Kaleeagh first sat the exam in 2022 amidst a cohort of 19,079 pupils who had navigated the challenges of two years of remote learning brought on by the Covid-19 virus.
According to Sandy, the child had struggled throughout Standards Three and Four throughout the pandemic’s course, battling to grasp the work being relayed to her by her teachers, and falling behind in the process.
Though she had tried, Kaleeagh was zoned in 2022, her scores falling within the 50 to 30 per cent range.
“She plummeted because of online learning,” Sandy told the Express. “She really struggled…she was at a disadvantage although the marks were not as good as previous years, the majority of the students did under 60 per cent,” she said. But Kaleeagh and her mother did not give up.
The Maloney Gardens mother told the Express last week that she fought to give her daughter the second chance afforded to her by the Ministry of Education.
By September 2022, she enrolled her daughter into the Bhaggan’s School of Distinction, a private homeschooling programme located in Longdenville. Within months, she said, the child had blossomed, earning high scores in practice exams, and topping her classes.
“I was trying to get a transfer and that did not happen, so the only option was to send her to homeschool or pay for her to go to secondary school. Because she had the second chance everyone said to let her try again and because we knew her potential, and we knew she was at a disadvantage.”
“By the end of the first term she came first in the tests and got full marks in her tests. After four and half months of preparation she did this. It was an adjustment. When she started going there, I saw a big difference from what she was being taught before. She had a lot of catching up to do with the other students who were being taught at a different level. When she came first in the tests in the first term, we were shocked and realised she needed the right person to mould her,” Sandy said.
Sandy said that both she and her daughter were overcome with joy after learning that she had passed for her first choice. She said Kaleeagh’s success was testament that hard work does indeed pay off.
She said she was thankful to her daughter’s teacher, Aquilla Bhaggan, who believed in her daughter and worked with her.
She added that parents, who may be in similar situations, should work with their children and give them the chance to succeed.
“I would advise other parents that if you know your child’s potential, stick with them and work with them. If you know your child has a second chance, let them repeat.”
“I told (Kaleeagh) the foundation had some cracks and dents but now it is solid. If you are building a house and putting up walls on a shaky foundation it will cave in. God knew she was not ready mentally and he gave her what she was working for all those years. Parents just need to work with their children,” Sandy said.