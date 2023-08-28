Imagine this scenario: it is the year 2023, and the People’s National Movement Government is bragging about its remarkable achievements in nation-building, economic growth, and citizens’ welfare.
However, many of us have not seen or benefited from these claims. Instead, we have been suffering from an irregular water supply for the eighth consecutive year. Residents of San Francique, Seukaran Trace, Saltmine Trace, Murray Trace, and parts of Siparia have to endure water cuts that last from two to five weeks at a time.
This has forced us to compromise on our basic hygiene and health needs. We have to limit our bathing, even when some of us women are menstruating, risking infections and discomfort. We have to pile up our clothes in the basket, hoping that the water we pay for will flow through our pipes so that we can wash our work clothes, undergarments, school uniforms, and other essentials. Not only that, but we also have to restrict our household chores and activities that require water. We cannot mop our floors, scrub our toilets and baths, clean our outsides, cook our meals, water our gardens, or give our pets or livestock water. We are forced to live in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.
And what happens when we try to contact the Water and Sewerage Authority to complain or enquire about the water schedule? We are met with “Your position in queue is currently number 30” (and nothing less than a 45-minute wait time) followed by empty promises. We are told to “call back within 24 hours if you haven’t received water”, only to hear the same thing again and again. We are given various excuses, such as “water will be released by 6 p.m.” or “there is a leaking main currently being fixed”. Requesting truck-borne water is even worse, as many of us are yet to receive the water we requested in 2021.
The paradox lies in the fact that, from 2010 to mid-2015, our neighbourhoods enjoyed a consistent weekly water supply; however, an abrupt shift transformed water into a rare commodity. This prompts us to ponder whether Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Ministry of Public Utilities are subjecting our communities to geospatial marginalisation. While urban zones revel in an uninterrupted water supply, the inhabitants of the southern regions are left disillusioned on a monthly basis.
It remains uncertain whether Minister Gonzales comprehends the ramifications, but both he and his ministry bear the responsibility for the psychological turmoil inflicted upon the citizens of the South due to the water insecurity.
As someone residing within this community, I can personally affirm the psychological tribulations that the water crisis has caused. Many of us feel helpless, hopeless, angry, stressed, ashamed and frustrated by the situation. We feel neglected and ignored by the authorities who have failed to address our complaints and demands. We feel anxious and fearful about our health and safety, as well as our future and livelihood.
While I recognise the challenges Minister Gonzales may face in empathising with our situation, given his likely access to a consistent daily water supply that affords him comfort, I implore both the minister and his ministry to show compassion towards the residents of South Trinidad and to take decisive steps to rectify the issue of erratic water provision.