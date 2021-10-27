I have noted the recent letters of DF Redmond and others published in your newspaper, pertaining to noise pollution.
It may well be that the relevant laws require revision, etc, hand in hand with a public awareness campaign about the harmful physical and other adverse effects of excessively loud music and other forms of noise pollution, to name but two possible strategies for addressing what is manifestly a national crisis.
The callousness of so many in our society is truly heart-rending... what about the elderly, infants, the sick, and the population in general who are subjected to excessively loud “music” (often accompanied by the most vulgar of “lyrics”) and other forms of sonic mayhem?
Those of us who reside in a certain area of Bengal Street in St James can certainly relate. We can only hope that our forbearance bears fruit (and vegetables?).