It is almost four years into this administration’s time in office and the people of the South Western peninsula have yet to see anything to improve their lives.
We are hearing construction of a highway from Valencia to Toco, a port in Toco, as well as a roadway or causeway from Port of Spain to Chaguaramas are currently being contemplated by the Government. Not to mention, the visibly placed Curepe Interchange that is to serve the people of the East-West Corridor.
What about the people of the South Western peninsula? Have we been forgotten again like in past decades?
The Mosquito Creek has to be one of the major sources of all the headaches that plague the people of the South Western area, and it has been over four years of construction and nothing has been done on the Mosquito Creek?