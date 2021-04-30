The news of 328 Covid-19-positive cases in one day really set off alarm bells.
The Covid-19 tent at Chaguanas A&E was heaving as I drove by.
It’s clearly time for a new strategy. To be honest, at this moment I have no interest in how and why we got here; that will not help the situation. That post mortem can be done later. I’m more concerned about the way forward. The images of India are clearly embedded in my mind.
My colleagues have repeatedly told me anything I suggest, the Government will surely reject. I refuse to accept that, so here goes:
1. It’s time to call in the private sector. Please, Mr Prime Minister, I’m begging, let’s revisit the offer by ANSA McAL to assist with the purchase of vaccines. We just cannot stand by and let our most vulnerable citizens depart this earth without a fight. At the time their offer was declined, the country was in a different situation; our status has changed.
2. Let medical personnel in the private sector assist with vaccination. We have many large public buildings that can be used as centres. Chairs can be arranged in accordance with public health guidelines to facilitate vaccination and for post-vaccination monitoring (each centre can have a crash cart with adrenaline, hydrocortisone, and an ambulance on stand-by). This will free public service doctors to assist in the Covid-19 tents, which are clearly overwhelmed. It will allow medical staff in the frontline to be rotated so that they do not burn out.
3. Do a stock check at the Couva and Caura Covid-19 centres. Do we have drugs that can reduce the severity of infection in Covid-positive patients? How many ventilators do we have? How much oxygen is available? If vital supplies are low, we can reach out to international agencies, countries for help.
4. Do a stock check at each RHA. Mobilise human and other resources for the management of this Covid-19 spike. Our resources are limited and will need to be triaged.
It’s time for team Trinidad and Tobago to step up, or else...
Dr Karen Sohan
former medical chief of staff at Mt Hope Women’s Hospital