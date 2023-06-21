Last week the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services launched its national suicide prevention hotline, 800-COPE.
According to Minister Donna Cox, the ministry’s hotline, 800-COPE (2673), has received 59 calls within one month, and this level of engagement occurred despite (the fact that) we did not really advertise the hotline as yet. This in itself reiterates the importance of this initiative headed by the honourable minister.
On a regional scale, Trinidad and Tobago has the third highest suicide rate in the Caribbean, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Published by The University of the West Indies, the Counselling and Psychological Services (CAPS) Department coordinator, Dr Sarah Chin Yuen Kee, said since the pandemic more than half of the students who access CAPS services experience suicidal ideation and The UWI unfortunately lost a member of the student body to suicide in early 2022.
Moreover, the volume of students accessing CAPS counselling services not only for suicidal ideations, but a myriad of emotional and psychological concerns, has also increased. A research article published by Allied Academies noted that in Trinidad and Tobago, the total number of recorded deaths due to the Covid-19 virus nearly equalled the number of suicides among the elderly during the months of March to August 2020. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that in the next two years, depression will be the leading cause of disability globally.
At the launch, Minister Cox said the ministry recognised suicide as a national public health concern which required urgent and immediate attention.
If someone you know is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, you can be the difference in getting them the help they need.
It’s important to take care of yourself when you are supporting someone through a difficult time, as this may stir up difficult emotions. If it does, please reach out for support yourself.
Research suggests the majority of people who attempt suicide literally do something to let others know their intentions before they act. Those who have recovered from mental health conditions often attribute part of their recovery journey to the people who supported them.
Kudos to the Government and the minister on this important initiative.