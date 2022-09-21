So there was a public spat between Watson Duke and the Tobago House of Assembly. And the dramatic headlines, comments and editorials came out in full force. All sorts of president of this, head of that, former this and expert that expressed everything from alarm, to embarrassment, to dire warnings about the future of Tobago. I respectfully suggest that all this anxiety reflects a part of the problem we have as a society—superficial analyses of issues and problems. There are two main reasons why I say that.
First, our history, as it is in democracies everywhere, proves that it is the norm to have political fallout within political parties. In Trinidad and Tobago none of it as single events has proven to have any long-term disastrous effects on the country. Let us recall:
• Hudson-Phillips and Williams
• Robinson and Panday
• Panday and Bhaggan
• Panday and Ramnath
• Ralph Maraj and Manning
• Rowley and Manning
These are not dissimilar to issues in other strong democracies around the world.
Second, a flare-up by Watson Duke was as predictable as the morning sun. He has had a well documented history as a loose cannon for as long as he has been in the public eye. So, why are we acting as if this is such a big deal? Isn’t news something that is unusual, unforeseen or of major significance? Watson Duke being boisterous is none of that.
The penchant for drama and bacchanal caused us to miss the more important positive aspects of the dispute. The Tobago House of Assembly, led by Farley Augustine, remained intact, stable and unmoved by the conflict. There wasn’t even a hint of dissent or fracture in the Assembly.
Therefore, the people of Tobago should be very proud that they have a strong, stable government that is not easily distracted by every passing bit of drama. And the commentators in Tobago should pause and study politics, history and governance a little more before getting flustered.
If one compares past leaders of this country like Eric Williams, Rudranath Capildeo, Ellis Clarke and Noor Hassanali with the current crop of leaders, one could conclude the country has run out of strong, level-headed and charismatic leaders. Even though he has a long way to go to firmly establish leadership credentials, the early indicators are that Farley Augustine is a spark of hope for future leadership in Trinidad and Tobago. And that should be the pride of Tobago and Trinidad, in my respectful view.