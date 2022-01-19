News of the awards of The People’s Choice, as well as the Supermarket Association’s awards of Supermarkets of the Year to Xtra Foods and Price Club, respectively, was received with great joy by residents of Chaguanas.
These are our two major supermarkets and can be described as “home-grown”. Xtra Foods, formerly Naipaul’s, has been well established at Chaguanas Main Road for a very long time.
More recently, Price Club has been in operation in what was Ramsaran Plaza—the initiative of a Central family in the mid-1970s, led by the late Manic Ramsaran, converting the former De Verteuil farmland into the sprawling new development.
The two corporate citizens are known to be involved in sponsorship of aspects of community and national events. Xtra Foods has a team in the Central Football Association, and Price Club sponsors youth cricket at the national level and was reportedly involved in the fight against Covid with a sizeable donation. Additionally, both support schools, churches and community groups on a case-by-case basis.
These two establishments are well known for courteous staff, are led by efficient management, all with a customer-friendly approach. They certainly deserve these awards.
Central Trinidad is indeed proud of this achievement. As we celebrate, may others see it as a responsibility to engage the community in undertakings aimed at improving the area.
Referred to as “the heartland” of the country and also one of the fastest-growing areas in the Caribbean, we must see other corporate citizens living up to their “responsibility” to the society. This will greatly assist towards forging a better developed country. There has also been mooted the possible elevation to city status of the borough—not far-fetched, indeed.
Congratulations are in order to these two enterprises.