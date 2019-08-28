PM Rowley said, “Many of them (public servants) produce absolutely nothing when the day comes, collect a salary at the end of the month and make most noise when pay is late.” Truly, he did not say “lazy”.
I’m not sure why some people are making such a fuss about this statement when we all know it is true. Some claim he is tarnishing all public servants. But he did not say “all”. Maybe those critics should improve their understanding of English.
My only problem with the statement is that it applies across the board, not only to public servants.
Sure, there are many employees who give a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay. But in too many organisations, including public institutes of learning (such as schools, UTT, UWI), many employees just twiddle their thumbs or spend hours on private phone calls, messaging and the Internet.